Samsung Display is reportedly working on a foldable panel for Apple

Apple still uses Samsung Display to make the screen for its smartphones, including the OLED panel for the iPhone 15 series. A new report indicates that it won’t stop anytime soon, as Samsung Display is expected to make the panel for Apple’s first foldable.

According to The Elec, Samsung Display has changed its Apple business team to improve the efficiency of its foldable panel development. The report indicates that Samsung needs to strengthen its panel for Apple’s display needs.

Samsung Display and LG Display are working on different panels for Apple’s upcoming foldable devices. These projects include a 20.25-inch panel; however, there are no specific details on what this display is for.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on foldable devices for many years. However, we probably won’t see a foldable from the Cupertino tech giant.

