Koodo and Virgin roll out $34/30GB, $45/60GB Boxing Week plans

Rogers-owned Fido dropped $34/mo 30GB and $45/60GB 4G plans yesterday, and now Telus’ Koodo and Bell’s Virgin Plus have joined up with a similar offer.

Koodo’s $34/30GB plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging and caps data speeds at 100Mbps. Koodo also offers customers one free perk with their plan. However, the $34/mo plan is limited to either premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS sent from Canada.

Koodo’s $45/mo 60GB plan likewise offers 4G data capped at 100Mbps speeds and unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting. It has the same perks as the $34 plan, as well as the rollover data perk, which lets customers keep unused data for the following month (unfortunately, Koodo doesn’t let you keep rolling data over indefinitely).

It’s worth noting that neither of these plans are available for customers who want to get a phone from Koodo.

Koodo also charges a $10 fee for the SIM card. The provider offers Telus’ Stream+ bundle, which includes Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+, for just $10/mo for three months (typically $30/mo).

Learn more about Koodo’s plans here.

Likewise, Virgin Plus has launched $45/60GB and $34/30GB plans to match offers from Fido and Koodo.

Virgin’s $45/60GB plan also uses 4G data and is capped at speeds of up to 150Mbps. Additionally, the plan caps video streaming quality to 480p. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting when sent from Canada. This plan is available with a phone, but only on Virgin’s Sweet Pay Lite financing option.

The $34/30GB plan features similar restrictions to the $45/mo plan, including 4G data at up to 150Mbps, video streaming capped at 480p, and unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.