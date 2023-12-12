PlayStation and Xbox drop year-end recaps — here’s how to get yours

PlayStation and Xbox have revealed their respective Spotify Wrapped-esque end-of-year roundup tools.

With them, you can see your most played games of the year, trophy/achievement stats and more. It’s worth noting that Nintendo’s ‘Year in Review’ will be released later this week, so we’ll update this story once it goes live.

PlayStation

Your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up is ready 📊 Discover your gaming habits from the past year: https://t.co/Flp5kG6lby pic.twitter.com/gaxEOhVR98 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 12, 2023

You can get your personalized ‘PlayStation Wrap-Up’ here by signing into your PSN account. From there, you can see exactly how many hours you put into your five most-played games, your gaming style based on your preferred genre (like “Role Player” for RPG), an overview of the types of trophies you earned and more.

You can also get little individual cards for each statistic that can be shared online.

Xbox

Crunching the numbers on the incredible year in gaming that was 2023 Find out your numbers with your #XboxYearInReview: https://t.co/87MeTyYVCG pic.twitter.com/QeZ4HmBPLJ — Xbox (@Xbox) December 12, 2023

Xbox’s individualized ‘Year in Review’ can be viewed here once you sign in with your Microsoft account. While this tool only shows your top 3 games, it does share what percentile you fall into for the most active players per game, as well as a more detailed breakdown of the genres you played this year.

A general recap for Xbox’s 2023 is also available.

What were your most played games this year? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Shutterstock