Gaming

PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo drop year-end recaps — here’s how to get yours

Find out your most-played games of 2023

Bradly Shankar
Dec 12, 20237:04 PM EST 0 comments
Nintendo PlayStation Xbox

PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo have revealed their respective Spotify Wrapped-esque end-of-year roundup tools.

With them, you can see your most played games of the year, trophy/achievement stats and more.

PlayStation

You can get your personalized ‘PlayStation Wrap-Up’ here by signing into your PSN account. From there, you can see exactly how many hours you put into your five most-played games, your gaming style based on your preferred genre (like “Role Player” for RPG), an overview of the types of trophies you earned and more.

Xbox

Xbox’s individualized ‘Year in Review’ can be viewed here once you sign in with your Microsoft account. While this tool only shows your top 3 games, it does share what percentile you fall into for the most active players per game, as well as a more detailed breakdown of the genres you played this year.

A general recap for Xbox’s 2023 is also available.

Nintendo

Nintendo’s Year in Review is now live and is available here by logging in with your Nintendo account.

This portal will show you your three most played games, biggest months for playtime, favourite genres and more.

What were your most played games this year? Let us know in the comments.

Update: 13/12/2023 at 12:56pm ET — Added Nintendo’s Year in Review now that it’s live.

