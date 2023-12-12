PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo drop year-end recaps — here’s how to get yours

PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo have revealed their respective Spotify Wrapped-esque end-of-year roundup tools.

With them, you can see your most played games of the year, trophy/achievement stats and more.

PlayStation

Your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up is ready 📊 Discover your gaming habits from the past year: https://t.co/Flp5kG6lby pic.twitter.com/gaxEOhVR98 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 12, 2023

You can get your personalized ‘PlayStation Wrap-Up’ here by signing into your PSN account. From there, you can see exactly how many hours you put into your five most-played games, your gaming style based on your preferred genre (like “Role Player” for RPG), an overview of the types of trophies you earned and more.

Xbox

Crunching the numbers on the incredible year in gaming that was 2023 Find out your numbers with your #XboxYearInReview: https://t.co/87MeTyYVCG pic.twitter.com/QeZ4HmBPLJ — Xbox (@Xbox) December 12, 2023

Xbox’s individualized ‘Year in Review’ can be viewed here once you sign in with your Microsoft account. While this tool only shows your top 3 games, it does share what percentile you fall into for the most active players per game, as well as a more detailed breakdown of the genres you played this year.

A general recap for Xbox’s 2023 is also available.

Nintendo

Look back at all the fun you had with #NintendoSwitch games in 2023 with a personalized wrap-up! You can see what you played most, choose your favorite game of the year, and share your stats with friends. See your #NintendoSwitch2023 Year in Review here: https://t.co/5VR8vnCX1I pic.twitter.com/yV3TkR11JV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2023

Nintendo’s Year in Review is now live and is available here by logging in with your Nintendo account.

This portal will show you your three most played games, biggest months for playtime, favourite genres and more.

What were your most played games this year? Let us know in the comments.

Update: 13/12/2023 at 12:56pm ET — Added Nintendo’s Year in Review now that it’s live.