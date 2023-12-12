Google is working on simplifying switching between paired Bluetooth accessories

If you regularly use Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your favourite music or podcasts via your phone, you probably know how frustrating it can be to switch the connection to another device, such as a different pair of earbuds, on Android devices. Unless you have a Bluetooth device that supports Google Fast Pair with audio switching, you have to go through the hassle of opening the Bluetooth settings page and manually connecting or disconnecting the device you want to use.

Google is reportedly working on making the switching process faster for users, as shared by Mishaal Rahman at Android Police.

As found in the latest beta version of Android 14 QPR2, Google has added a new feature that lets you access a pop-up from the Bluetooth Quick Setting tile, allowing you to switch between recently paired Bluetooth devices without going deep into the Bluetooth settings.

The Android Police‘s screenshots of the feature in action show what the pop-up looks like, allowing seamless switching between his Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones simply by tapping on the device’s name.

The pop-up also shows the battery level and the connection status of each device.

It’s currently unknown when the feature will roll out for all users. Regardless, it will be a welcome addition, and makes the process of switching between Bluetooth devices much smoother for Android users.

Source: Android Police