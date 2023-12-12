Best Buy reveals tech that will be on sale for Boxing Day

Best Buy Canada has shared an early look at some of the products that will be on sale as part of its official Boxing Day promotion.

Discounts on these products will go live on December 24th at 6pm ET/3pm PT. For now, we only know the products that will be discounted, and not the price they’ll be discounted by.

Check out some of the notable products that will go on sale as part of Best Buy’s Boxing Day promotion below:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB – Graphite – Unlocked

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB – Obsidian – Unlocked

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Hair Styler Gift Set – Ultra Blue/Blush

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers

Xbox Series X 1TB Console

Alienware 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 0.1ms GTG Curved QD-OLED LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Oura Ring Gen3 – Heritage – Size 6 – Gold

JBL Bar 700 620-Watt 5.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

Best Buy will reveal more products and discounts for its Boxing Day sale before the 24th of December. Check back for detailed promotion information.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.