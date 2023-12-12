Apple reveals 2023’s top apps and games on the App Store

Apple has revealed the top apps and games on its App Store in 2023.
The tech giant says it’s gathered data on the most downloaded titles from 35 countries and regions. Read on for a Canada-specific list:
Top free iPhone apps
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- CapCut – Video Editor
- Threads, an Instagram app
- WhatsApp Messenger
- TikTok
- Google Maps
- Microsoft Authenticator
- Gmail – Email by Google
Top paid iPhone apps
- The Wonder Weeks
- Shadowrocket
- Procreate Pocket
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Threema. The Secure Messenger
- iMotoneige
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
- Monash University FODMAP diet
- Goblin Tools
- iQuad/Pro
Top free iPhone games
- Monopoly Go!
- Roblox
- Chess – Play & Learn
- Gardenscapes
- Block Blast!
- Wordscapes
- Subway Surfers
- Parking Jam 3D
- Tetris
- My Perfect Hotel
Top paid iPhone games
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Heads Up!
- Bloons TD 6
- Plague Inc.
- MONOPOLY
- Red’s First Flight
- Stardew Valley
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Earn to Die 2
Top free iPad apps
- Calculator – Pad Edition
- Amazon Prime Video
- Google Chrome
- Disney+
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Goodnotes 6
- Netflix
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- Microsoft Teams
- TikTok
Top paid iPad apps
- Procreate
- Nomad Sculpt
- forScore
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Shadowrocket
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- Endless Paper
- Book Creator for iPad
- LumaFusion
Top free iPad games
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Gardenscapes
- Wordscapes
- Subway Surfers
- Monopoly Go!
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Among Us!
- Tap Away 3D
- Royal Match
Top paid iPad games
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- Stardew Valley
- Plague Inc.
- Monopoly
- Red’s First Flight
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- Incredibox
Top Apple Arcade games
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- Bloons TD 6+
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Cityscapes: Sim Builder
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Jetpack Joyride 2
While these charts are based on the most downloaded apps and games, Apple also recently recognized a variety of 2023 titles in its latest App Store Awards. Some of the winners include Toronto-made kids app Pok Pok and the Mac action game Lies of P. A full breakdown can be found here.
Image credit: Apple