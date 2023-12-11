Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series rumoured to feature Pixel’s AI wallpaper

Samsung will reportedly heavily focus on AI with the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S24 series.

A new leak reveals details about what’s to come next for the S24 series. One of the key new features is a Generative AI wallpaper, according to the X (formerly Twitter) user BenIt Bruhner Pro.

3. Relocate objects in scenes and expand a photo beyond its borders with AI Add more to your photos that make them more amazing and impressive! 4. Organize messy Samsung Notes into more organized and cleaner overall notes! AI will organize messy notes into sorted notes! pic.twitter.com/PJW7WmgclL — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 10, 2023

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro can do something similar with its AI wallpaper functionality, but the feature remains buggy. According to the leak, the S24 series will take advantage of the implementation, which means it’ll likely feature the same limitations. Further, the AI wallpaper feature requires a constant connection to the internet to function.

Other features include relocating objects in a photo and expanding the picture beyond its borders with AI.

Samsung Notes will implement AI to make your notes more organized and cleaner. There will also be an AI-powered auto-format option and something that will convert blocks of text into a list to make it easier to follow.

The leaker says there are new portrait effects on the One UI 6.1 lock screen. Further, One UI 6.1 will offer battery longevity controls. Some of these additions will come alongside One UI 6.1, which means they might arrive on older Galaxy flagship smartphones.

Samsung will improve its virtual assistant, Bixby, giving it more natural conversation and a better form of speech-to-text, boosted by generative AI. The company is also pushing Galaxy AI translation, letting users translate audio and texts in real-time.

The S24 series will reportedly launch in mid-January.

Source: BenIt Bruhner Pro