Reddit is down right now, so write your witty thoughts in your favourite Notes app

Reddit is experiencing a major outage right now that may stop you from using the site normally. Users have reported a variety of problems, including issues posting and loading posts and comments.

Reddit reported that it had identified the problem at 1:22pm ET/10:22am PT and was working towards “bringing services back online.” Around 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT just under 40,000 users reported outages on Downdetector.

With their preferred social media site unavailable, some users have taken to Twitter to complain.

Reddit has gone down and I don’t know what to do with myself now 😰 pic.twitter.com/QaxEkUWzVB — Princess Povo (@depressocats) December 11, 2023

In my own tests, I didn’t have any trouble accessing Reddit on the web. I tried it while I was logged in and while I was logged out. However, the app on my phone was totally useless; it couldn’t get past the loading screen with Reddit’s logo.

This story will be updated when Reddit is back online.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Reddit Via: The Verge