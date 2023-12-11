Google Messages to reportedly get new message editing feature

Google is constantly adding new features to Google Messages, the default messaging application for the majority of the Android smartphone market.

However, there’s one feature that many users have been requesting and that Google is apparently finally working on: message editing.

The information was first shared by TheSpandroid, which was able to find code for message editing in a beta version of the app on November 19th. According to the report, Google has added some flags in the beta version of Google Messages that indicate that message editing is in development.

Flags are hidden options that can be enabled or disabled by developers or testers to activate or deactivate certain features. The flags added in the beta release are:

bugle.enable_edit_ui bugle.load_edit_history bugle.process_outgoing_edits bugle.process_incoming_edits



The first flag suggests that Google is working on a user interface for editing messages. The second flag implies that Google will let users keep track of the edit history of messages. The third and fourth flags indicate that Google is handling the processing of edited messages for both the sender and the receiver. It’s worth noting that enabling these flags currently doesn’t make the feature work, as it’s still under development.

The code snippets also suggest that Google is using the term “bugle” as a codename for Google Messages.

It’s unclear if and when the feature might roll out for Google Messages users.

Check out the complete report here.

In other Google Messages-related news, new animations for message reactions are coming to the platform.

Image credit: Google

Source: TheSpandroid