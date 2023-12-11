Fido Boxing Week plans include $45/60GB, $34/30GB 4G plans

Rogers-owned Fido kicked off its holiday deals with two new plans.

First up, Fido discounted its $44/mo plan to $39/mo and bumped up the data from 20GB to 30GB. The data is 4G LTE data with speeds capped at up to 150Mbps.

It’s worth noting that Fido will discount its plans by $5/mo if customers sign up for automatic payments. That would drop the 30GB plan to $34/mo, which is fairly reasonable. The deal seems to be taking on a $34/mo 25GB 5G plan launched by Public Mobile over the weekend.

The other plan on offer is a $50/mo 60GB plan (again, with 4G LTE data capped at 150Mbps). Customers who auto-pay can get the plan for $45/mo.

The plan typically offers 40GB of data but is currently eligible for a 20GB/mo data bonus. Rogers confirmed to MobileSyrup that the 20GB bonus data is in addition to the 40GB that typically comes on the plan, for a total of 60GB of data.

It’s worth noting that if you want to get either of these plans with a smartphone, you need to select the ‘Entry plan’ option, which usually means paying a portion of the phone upfront, rather than the ‘Plus plan’ option that offers the phone for $0 down.

You can check out Fido’s plans here.