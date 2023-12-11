fbpx
Save up to 41 percent on Amazon Echo Show devices

Ian Hardy
Dec 11, 20236:49 AM EST 6 comments

Amazon Canada has once again started the week off right and slashed the prices of its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart home devices.

Check out all the deals below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

