Public Mobile launches new $39/month 5G holiday plan

The Boxing Day/Week deals are starting early at Public Mobile.

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a new 5G plan that starts at $39/month. The plan offers 25GB of data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging.

During last month’s Black Friday sale season, Public Mobile launched a $34/month 30GB 4G plan, alongside several other carriers. The carrier also offered discounts on several of its 5G plans, including a $40/month 40GB offer that surpasses this current holiday deal.

Public Mobile will likely launch more worthwhile deals in the coming months as Boxing Day draws closer.

Via: iPhone in Canada