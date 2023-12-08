Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones will finally release on February 16th

At this point, I might be one of the few people still interested in Ubisoft’s pirate game Skull and Bones. I have a thing for pirate video games and miss Assassin’s Creed IV‘s excellent ship combat (yes, I know Sea of Thieves exists, but it’s a very different type of pirate video game).

The vaporware video game has been delayed countless times, but it appears to have a solid release date finally — February 16th, 2024, alongside a closed beta launching later this month from December 15th-18th. Ubisoft+ players who pre-order can jump into the game three days before its release. The announcement was made during this year’s The Game Awards.

Skull and Bones allows players to set sail on a pirate ship solo or with a team of two in co-op mode. It features ship combat, allows you to attack settlements and seems to feature a deep trading system. Will it be a good game? At this point, I’m almost certain it’ll be a disaster, but I’ve been waiting for this game since rumours surrounding its existence first appeared in 2013, so I’ll give it a try regardless.

Skull and Bones will be released on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC and Amazon Luna.