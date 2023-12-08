Freedom’s Boxing Week plans include $50/100GB 5G Canada/U.S. and more

Freedom Mobile has dropped some hot Boxing Week plans ahead of the next big holiday shopping season. Check ’em out below:
- $34/mo 30GB 5G (includes $5/mo BYOP credit for 24 months)
- $40/mo 60GB 5G with Canada/U.S. (includes $5/mo BYOP credit for 24 months)
- $50/mo 100GB 5G with Canada/U.S.
- $55/mo 60GB 5G with Canada/U.S./Mexico (includes $10/mo BYOP credit for 24 months)
All of the above plans also include a $5/mo Digital Discount, which customers can get by signing up for automatic payments.
It’s worth noting that Freedom still has its $65/mo 60GB 5G ‘Roam Beyond‘ plan available.
Curious how Freedom’s 5G stacks up? Read up on our experience with it here.
You can check out Freedom’s plans here.