Boxing Day discounts have begun at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada has gone live with its early Boxing Day sale, with deals valid through December 14th, unless stated otherwise on the website.

The deals below are at Boxing Day pricing, which means, their price won’t go any lower during Best Buy’s entire Boxing Day sale.

Check out some of the retailer’s promotions below:

Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Silver/Powder Grey: $259.99 (save $140)

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch with Fitbit Premium & Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Sand: $199.99 (save $60) — Boxing Day Price Now

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer – 5.7L (6QT) – Stainless Steel: $89.99 (save $130) — Boxing Day Price Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop: $999.99 (save $400) — Lowest Price of December

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum – Yellow/Nickel: $849.99 (save $200) — Boxing Day Price Now

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer – 7.57kg/8Qt – Black: $159.99 (save $29) — Boxing Day Price Now

HoMedics Rebound Percussive Massage Device – Black: $49.99 (save $30)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard – English: $99.99 (save $70) — Boxing Day Price Now

Segway Ninebot ZING C20 Kid/Teen Electric Scooter (260W Motor/ 20km Range / 14km/h Top Speed) – Black/Red: $269.99 (save $80)

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine w/ Frother & Coffee Grinder – Stainless Steel: $1,759.99 (save $440) — Boxing Day Price Now

eufy eufyCam 3 Wire-Free 4K Ultra HD Outdoor Security Camera with Solar Panel – 2 Pack: $399.99 (save $300) — Boxing Day Price Now

eufy eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System with 2 Bullet 2K Cameras – White: $279.99 (save $200) — Boxing Day Price Now

Garmin 57 1440p HD Dash Cam with LCD Screen & Wi-Fi: $249.99 (save $50) — Boxing Day Price Now

Logitech G Pro 25600 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $109.99 (save $60) — Boxing Day Price Now

Find all of Best Buy’s Boxing Day promotions here.

Image credit: Dyson

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.