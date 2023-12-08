Android users with Personal Safety app can share medical details with first responders

Android users with the Personal Safety app can now opt-in to share medical information with first responders when calling or texting 911. This feature, however, has been available for those with iPhones and Apple Watches since 2020.

Now, Android users can add information such as their name, allergies, emergency contacts and any preexisting medical conditions they might have.

Currently, the Personal Safety app is only available for people with the Nothing Phone 1 and Pixel 4-8 Pro users, as well as the Pixel Watch 2. If you have one of those devices, you can enable the feature by heading to the “Your info” section of the Personal Safety app. Next, tap “Emergency info access” and “Share during emergency call.”

Android and Apple’s services use RapidSOS, a safety platform that shares critical information with 16,000 911 and field responder agencies if you’re in a crisis.

Source: Engadget