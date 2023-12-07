Here are all the reveals from The Game Awards 2023

At this year’s The Game Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 won various awards, including taking home the big one, ‘Game of the Year.’ Alan Wake 2 won several awards, including ‘Best Game Direction’ and ‘Best Narrative.’ Other titles include Cocoon, Canadian-made Sea of Stars, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, Final Fantasy VI and more, also won awards.

However, there were also new game announcements, such as OD from Hideo Kojima, Marvel’s Blade being worked on by Arkane, Light No Fire from the makers of No Man Sky and Windblown from the team behind Dead Cells.

Below are all of the most notable announcements from The Game Awards 203:

Pony Island 2 Panda Circus (coming in 2025)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons — PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam (coming February 28, 2024)

The Rise of The Golden Idol World — Netflix, Steam, PS5/PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Usual June World (coming in 2025)

Harmonium The Musical — Netflix, Game Pass

Windblown — PC Early Access 2024

Thrasher (coming in 2024)

World of Goo 2 — 2024

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Xbox Series X|S, Windows (Fall 2024)

Dave the Diver | Dredge — Steam, Switch (Coming December 15th)

Exodus — PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla — PS5 (December 12th)

Big Walk

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade (Xbox Series X/S)

Kemuri

No Rest For The Wicked — PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam (learn More on March 1st)

Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! — PS5, Xbox, Steam

The Casting of Frank Stone (coming in 2024)

Visions of Mana (coming in 2024)

Rise of Ronin — PlayStation (March 22nd, 2024)

OD — Xbox Series X/S

Black Myth Wukong — PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (August 20th, 2024)

Jurassic Park: Survival — PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Rocket Racing World (coming December 8th)

Suicide Squad — PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (coming February 2nd)

Tales of Kenzara: ZAU — PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch (Coming April 23rd, 2024)

The First Berserker: Khazan World — PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Marvel’s Blade — Xbox Series X/S

Last Sentinel

The First Descendant — Steam, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — PS5 (coming February 29th)

GTFO: The Final Chapter (Free Weekend on Steam until Dec 10th)

Den of Wolves — Steam

Exoborne — PlayStation, Xbox Steam

Asgard Wrath 2 (coming December 15th)

Light No Fire

Stormgate (Steam Early Access Sumer 2024)

Monster Hunter Wilds PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam (coming 2025)

