Pixel new Weather app powers forecasts in Clock app

Google’s new Weather app is now available on the Play Store, according to Android Police.

To be clear, this isn’t the weather widget you can access from the Google app or the At a Glance widget, but it’s a separate feature that powers weather forecasts within the Clock app, combining both widgets into one.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll get a popup in the Clock app asking you if you’d like to add local weather. You’ll see the forecast in the Clock widget after you turn it on and give the permissions. The app will also give you weather forecasts alongside your alarm. So, after your alarm goes off, a screen on your handset will show you the current weather and the forecast for the day. The weather forecast will also appear on the World Clock widget.

This feature is available only on supported Pixel devices and not other handsets. This functionality launched alongside the December Pixel Feature Drop.

Source: Android Police