How to watch The Game Awards 2023 in Canada

Canadian media personality Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards is an annual event that celebrates the best in video games, esports and gaming culture.
2023’s edition of The Game Awards is scheduled for today, Thursday, December 7th, and marks the awards’ 10th consecutive year for the event. The Game Awards 2023 take place on Tuesday, December 7th, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30pm PT.
If you’re in Canada, there are several ways to watch the show live. Here are some of the options:
- YouTube: Live in 4K with co-streaming
- Twitch: Live extension and co-streaming
- X
- Facebook Live: Co-streaming
- Steam: Live stream plus the game festival
- IGN
- GameSpot
- TikTok Live
- Instagram Live
- Kick
- Google Play
Game of the Year nominees
Six games are up for the 2023 Game of the Year award:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The full list of nominees for other categories can be found here.
What are you most excited to see at the show? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: The Game Awards