Honda’s CES tease hints at Cybertruck-like design for upcoming EV series

Honda has plans to make major announcements regarding its electric vehicle (EV) plans at CES in January, revealing its “global EV series.”

Not much is known about the automaker’s EV plans beyond the Cybertruck-like teaser it shared alongside its CES tease. The image features a car designed nearly entirely of very hard angles, with a strange geometric pattern on its wheel coverings. Interestingly, no tail lights or bumper are featured on the vehicle in the teaser image.

Like most automakers, Honda seems to have plans to take the futuristic-looking root with its EV line. It’s worth pointing out that this image is likely of a fancy concept car that will never see the light of day. While Honda’s consumer EV plans will borrow from this design in some ways, they probably won’t be quite as out there.