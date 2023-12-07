HBO’s The Last of Us TV show wins ‘Best Adaptation’ at The Game Awards 2023

HBO’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us TV show took home the award for ‘Best Adaptation’ at The Game Awards 2023.

The popular TV show was primarily filmed in Calgary, Alberta, and generated $141 million for the province’s GDP.

The Last of Us wins Best Adaptation at #TheGameAwards.

Co-creator Neil Druckmann shouts out Craig Mazin, who’s currently in Canada (presumably Vancouver) right now to prepare for the February 2024 shoot of Season 2! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/wyAzaUgW2K — Brad Shankar @ The Game Awards (@bradshankar) December 8, 2023

The second season of the TV series will be filmed in Vancouver and won’t release until 2025.

We're thrilled that @TheLastofUsHBO Season 1 has won Best Adaptation at @thegameawards! Congratulations to everyone involved! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/0XT5s9Mlmn — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 8, 2023

A remaster of The Last of Us Part II that includes native 4K output and a new rogue-like survival mode called ‘No Return,’ is set to release on January 19th, 2024