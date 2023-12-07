fbpx
Harvest Moon 64, 1080° Snowboarding and Jet Force Gemini are now available on the Switch’s Expansion Pack.

Get ready to enjoy 1080° Snowboarding's awesome soundtrack again

Dec 7, 2023
We knew Jet Force Gemini was coming to the Switch Online’s Expansion Pak subscription tier, but the launch of Harvest Moon 64 and 1080° Snowboarding are a bit of a surprise.

All three titles are pretty revered N64 games and are available now. Harvest Moon 64 is often cited as the best game in the long-running farming series that inspired Stardew Valley, and 1080° Snowboarding is one of the best snowboarding titles ever released (it also features a killer soundtrack).

On the other hand, Jet Force Gemini is a lesser-known third-person action title released late in the Nintendo 64’s life cycle.

Switch Online costs 24.99/year, and Switch Online + Expansion Pack is priced at $63.99.

