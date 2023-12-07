God of War Ragnarök is getting free rogue-like ‘Valhalla’ DLC

During The Game Awards 2023, God of War Ragnarök was confirmed to be getting a new rogue-like DLC called Valhalla.

In a surprise move, the free DLC launches on December 12th (next week). Following the trailer’s reveal, The Game Awards host and creator Geoff Keighley called the game a “gift to the community.”

The trailer is brief but shows Kratos taking down several beasts in new armour. Perhaps most notable about the reveal of Valhalla is that at one point, Sony said, God of War Ragnarök would not be getting any DLC.

For more on God of War Ragnarök, check out Brad Shankar’s review of the game.

Image credit: The Game Awards (YouTube)