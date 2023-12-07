Baldur’s Gate 3 wins ‘Game of the Year’ at The Game Awards 2023

Unsurprisingly, given the critical acclaim the title has received since its release earlier this year, Larian Studios’ turn-based RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 won the award for ‘Game of the Year’ at The Game Awards 2023.

Along with a compelling story and excellent voice acting, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been celebrated for how much choice it offers the player, allowing you to truly do whatever you want, all while maintaining a cohesive narrative.

As a nice touch, Baldur’s Gate 3 also features a co-op mode that essentially runs two game instances simultaneously, ensuring neither player’s actions are limited.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also won ‘Best RPG,’ ‘Best Multiplayer’ and the fan-voted ‘Players’ Voice’ award. Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC. An Xbox Series X/S version of the title is coming soon.

For more on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out Brad Shankar’s review of the game.

Image credit: Larian Studios