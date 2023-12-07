Amazon Canada’s ’15 days of gift cards’ deal is your stocking-stuffer solution

Amazon Canada is offering several great deals with the purchase of specialty gift cards from big name brands, just in time for the holidays.

The company calls the promotion its ’15 days of gift cards’ deal, with one major draw being the inclusion of Apple gift cards. If you’re planning on buying for someone that is team Android instead, Amazon is also offering gift cards for different places and services like SkipTheDishes, Uber and more.

The company does clarify that there’s a limit of one per brand, per customer, while supplies last.

Take a look at the full list of gift card deals being offered below:

If you’re interested in purchasing, all gift cards listed above can be found here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada Via: iPhone in Canada