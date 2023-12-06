fbpx
Get two free months of Apple TV+ and Fitness+ from Air Canada

This is a pretty awesome deal

Dean Daley
Dec 6, 202311:53 AM EST 0 comments

Air Canada is offering up to two free months of Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+.

You’ll need an Apple ID to get the offer, but that’s it. I was able to get both codes without even signing into my Air Canada account.

If you don’t want to activate your Fitness+ or Apple TV+ codes immediately, they expire by December 31st and August 31st, 2024 for the latter, so you have some time to use them.

After the two free months of Apple TV+ and Fitness+, you’ll be charged $12.99 monthly for each service, so if you don’t want to continue using the platform, you’ll need to make sure to cancel.

Source: Air Canada

