Sonos reveals its upcoming holiday discounts

Starting Friday, December 8th, Sonos will offer a 20 to 25 percent discount on select portable speakers and select home theatre products.

The promotion is a part of the audio product manufacturer’s holiday sale promotion.

Find out the upcoming promotions below and save them for December 8th.

December 8th to 24th

Arc: $879.20 (regularly $1,099)

Beam: $519.20 (regularly $649)

Era 100: $255.20 (regularly $319)

Five: $559.20 (regularly $699)

Ray: $279.20 (regularly $349)

Sub: $799.20 (regularly $999)

Sub Mini: $439.20 (regularly $549)

December 8th to January 6th

Roam: $171 (regularly $229)

Roam SL: $149 (regularly $199)

Roam Bundle: $240 (regularly $298)

Find all Sonos promotions here.

