Apple’s iPhone 17 or iPhone 18 could feature under-display camera tech

Future iPhones might soon get rid of the notch and the Dynamic Island, as Apple’s suppliers have reportedly started developing under-display cameras (UDC).

The information was shared by The Elec. Apple’s Korean suppliers, LG Innotek and LG Display, have started developing UDC units that can hide behind the screen and offer a true “all-screen” appearance.

The publication suggests that an iPhone with UDC is expected to be released after 2026, indicating the technology might be featured in the iPhone 17 or iPhone 18 lineup.

For the iPhone, LG Innotek is reportedly developing “freeform optic” multiple lens system, with a ‘free curve’ shape on one or more surfaces that can reduce optical aberrations and increase the light reaching the camera module. This is primarily needed because light travelling to the camera’s sensor would need to pass through the display first, resulting in loss of light and image quality.

“By applying a freeform lens, the thickness of the peripheral lens can be controlled, thereby reducing the aberration of the optical system and optical module, and increasing the light ratio around the optical system and optical module, the image quality of the area can be improved,” according to LG Innotek (translation).

LG Innotek has reportedly been filing patents for the technology since December last year.

LG Display, on the other hand, is reportedly working on improving the UDC’s light transmittance. The company aims to reach 20 percent light transmittance by 2023 and 40 percent after 2024, which would meet Apple’s standards.

You can check out TheElec’s full report here.

Source: The Elec Via: MacRumours