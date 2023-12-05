OnePlus 12 launches in China with up to 24GB of RAM

The OnePlus 12 has officially launched in China and it is a monster.



The OnePlus 12’s base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage; however, the handset’s highest-end version comes with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is insane. While the phone will have this RAM and storage configuration in China, the global version is uncertain, but we’ll learn more when it launches in early 2024.

The phone also supports 100W wired fast charging, and wireless charging is back at 50W. The OnePlus 12 also has a large 5,400mAh battery.

Camera-wise, the OnePlus 12 sports a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It’s odd that the smartphone only offers 3x optical zoom, compared to other devices of this calibre, which offer 5x optical zoom. The OnePlus 12 also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.



The OnePlus 12 comes in green, white and black and only offers IP65 dust and water resistance.

In China, the OnePlus 12 starts at ¥4,299 ( roughly $822.70 CAD) for the 12GB/256GB model, but if you want the 24GB/1TB model, it’d cost ¥5,799 (roughly $1,109 CAD). OnePlus doesn’t have an official release date for the international variant, but rumour indicates it’ll launch on January 24th.

Source: The Verge