Meta and IBM partner to create a responsible AI alliance

In an effort to foster responsible AI development, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has partnered with IBM to form ‘The AI Alliance’ along with over 50 founding members and collaborators, including AMD, Dell, Intel, Sony and more.

The goal of the alliance is to “support open innovation and open science in AI.” It is described as an action-oriented alliance that is designed to create opportunities globally through institutions that can shape the evolution of AI “in ways that better reflect the needs and the complexity of our societies.”

While ensuring scientific rigour, trust, safety and security, the alliance aims to foster an open community and help developers accelerate AI innovation in a responsible way. “We will pool resources and knowledge to address safety concerns while providing a platform for sharing and developing solutions that fit the needs of researchers, developers, and adopters around the world,” wrote IBM in its news release.

The alliance aims to develop and roll out benchmarks and evaluation standards, tools and resources that would promote responsible development and use of AI tech at a global scale, create a catalogue of vetted safety, security and trust tools, support global AI skills building and exploratory research.

Additionally, the alliance will develop educational content to help the public and policymakers understand the benefits and risks of AI, alongside hosting events to explore AI use cases and displaying how the alliance’s members are using AI responsibly.

Meta’s own AI efforts haven’t been all that responsible. Back in October, its AI-generated stickers allowed users to make all kinds of lewd images. Meta also scrapped its own responsible AI team in November. Read more about it here.

Read more about the alliance here.

Header image credit: IBM

Source: IBM