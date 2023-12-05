Pixel 8 series camera UI coming to older Pixels in new update

Google is rolling out version 9.2 of its Camera app on Pixel phones. The update brings parity to the Pixel 8 series and older phones, with the 8 updated from version 9.1 and older Pixels updated from version 9.0.

The update brings the new camera interface launched on the Pixel 8 series to older Pixels, along with a few other changes. For example, there’s a new ‘reset all’ button for brightness and exposure changes, new to all phones but the Pixel 8 Pro.

Additionally, there are now toggles to turn off ‘Ultra HDR’ and ‘Rich colour in photos.’ Ultra HDR applies more brightening and makes colours more vibrant compared to HDR+, while the rich colours setting uses the Display P3 colour format instead of sRGB to improve how colours look.

Another small change applies to the ‘Palm timer’ feature, which lets people trigger the camera by raising their palm to start a timer. The default setting only enables Palm timer when users set a three or 10-second camera timer, but the new option allows people to set Palm timer to always be on.

That appears to be everything in the update. It’s a fairly small one by most accounts, with the biggest change being the new UI for people with older Pixel phones. It’s rolling out now via the Play Store, so if you don’t have the update yet, keep an eye out for it.

Source: 9to5Google