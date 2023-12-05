Anker charging accessories are up to 44 percent off

Anker sure knows how to hold a sale. The accessory company has once again discounted its most popular accessories, such as cables, plugs, chargers and portable chargers.
Check out these deals:
- Anker Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh for $62 (save 10%)
- Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station(MagGo) for $86.99 (save 36%)
- Anker USB-C to Lightning Charging Cable for $19.59 (save 44%)
- Anker GaNPrime Power Bank for $99.99 (save 23%)
- Anker USB C Charger for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Anker Power Bank, Power IQ 3.0 Portable Charger for $63.99 (save 30%)
- Anker GanPrime 65W Charging Station for $64.99 (save 32%)
- Anker 563 USB-C Hub (10-in-1, Dual 4K HDMI for $109.99 (save 15%)
- Anker Thunderbolt 4 Cable 2.3 ft for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Anker 2 Pack New Nylon USB C to USB C Cable (6ft) for $14.99 (save 21%)
Source: Amazon
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.