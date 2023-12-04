fbpx
Here’s where you can stream The O.C. in Canada

The complete series is now available on Crave in Canada

Luke Mandato
Dec 4, 20237:03 PM EST 0 comments

To mark 20 years since the TV show’s initial airing, Crave has added the hit teen drama The O.C. to its list of streamable titles.

Fans of the series will now be able to relieve the drama between the Cohen, Cooper and Nichol families on Crave, with all seasons and episodes being available on the streaming service, exclusively in Canada.

Before December, The O.C. was available for purchase only through YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV. Streaming-wise, the show was removed from Amazon Prime Video Canada on June 22nd this year.

The O.C. first aired back in August 2003 before being cancelled in early 2007 after four seasons.

Those interested in enjoying a pizza as cheesy as Newport Beach’s antics can enter Pizza Pizza’s limited-time deal that gives customers two free months of Crave with a large three-topping pizza purchase. Otherwise, Crave Canada plans start at $9.99/mo.

A full rundown of what’s coming to Crave this month can be found here.

Image credit: Fox

Source: Bell

