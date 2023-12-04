GameStop rumoured to end its loyalty program in Canada

A credible source indicates that GameStop is ending its loyalty program in Canada. This news comes from the well-known Canadian X (formerly Twitter) user Lbabinz.

I’m hearing from multiple sources that GameStop is discontinuing their GameStop Edge Rewards program https://t.co/eq5pjo6FSF — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) December 1, 2023

Lbabinz sourced a tweet from @voiceofthegamer, who indicates that communications from corporate have indicated that GameStop is no longer accepting renewals and that memberships will continue until they end.

GameStop’s Edge Rewards program lets shoppers collect points on every purchase and every time they trade at GameStop. The program was also available when GameStop was EB Games in Canada.

We’ve reached out to GameStop for further information.

Source: Lbabinz