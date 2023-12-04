Barbie to stream on Crave this December

One of this summer’s hottest blockbuster movies is coming to Crave later this month, with Barbie hitting the streaming service on December 15th.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is confirmed to be arriving on the steaming platform by Crave on X. Previously, the only way to watch Barbie outside of the theatre was through purchase on Apple TV or Google Play Movies & TV.

The live-action title joins the 2016 animated film Barbie Dreamtopia and the Barbie childrens’ cartoon series on Crave.

Crave subscriptions currently start at $9.99/mo and can be purchased here.

A full rundown of what’s coming to Crave Canada this month can be found here.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Crave Canada