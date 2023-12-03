Here’s how to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Canada

If you want to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year, unfortunately, you’ll need to purchase the beloved stop-motion film. In Canada, the 1964 classic isn’t available on any of the many streaming platforms in the country.

However, if you want to purchase Rudolph, there are plenty of viewing options.

Here’s where you can buy Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Canada.

Rudolph may get added to a streaming service throughout December. If that happens, we can update this article.

Unofficially, you can also watch the film on YouTube here.

Image credit: NBC

Source: JustWatch