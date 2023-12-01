This week’s top tech news: 2023’s best phones, spectrum auctions and new shows to stream

Welcome back to Antenna! This week, we're recovering from deal-pocalypse and waking up from the Black Friday fugue.



Hopefully you were able to pick up some discounted tech or a cheaper mobile plan over the weekend. If not, you'll have to wait for Boxing Day.



Meanwhile, we have a packed newsletter this week. Be sure to check out MobileSyrup's best smartphones of the year to see the top picks.



In news this week, the CRA claimed Iristel is part of a fraudulent tax credit scheme, Xbox wants to put Game Pass everywhere, and Swifties will be able to rent the Eras Tour film next month.



We've got a last-minute addition as well this week: the federal government released the results of its 3,800MHz spectrum auction, pulling in $2.1 billion from telcos. Read more here.



And with a new month comes new content on streaming platforms. You can find our round-ups of what's new here.



Finally, read to the end for a taste of the Force 🛸