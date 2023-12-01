fbpx
This week’s top tech news: 2023’s best phones, spectrum auctions and new shows to stream

Jonathan Lamont
Dec 1, 20231:17 PM EST 0 comments

This week, Antenna breaks through the post-Black Friday fugue with some hot stories about the best smartphones of the year, Iristel allegedly being part of a fraudulent tax credit scheme and why we think Alan Wake 2 deserves Game of the Year.

 

Welcome back to Antenna! This week, we're recovering from deal-pocalypse and waking up from the Black Friday fugue.

Hopefully you were able to pick up some discounted tech or a cheaper mobile plan over the weekend. If not, you'll have to wait for Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, we have a packed newsletter this week. Be sure to check out MobileSyrup's best smartphones of the year to see the top picks.

In news this week, the CRA claimed Iristel is part of a fraudulent tax credit scheme, Xbox wants to put Game Pass everywhere, and Swifties will be able to rent the Eras Tour film next month.

We've got a last-minute addition as well this week: the federal government released the results of its 3,800MHz spectrum auction, pulling in $2.1 billion from telcos. Read more here.

And with a new month comes new content on streaming platforms. You can find our round-ups of what's new here.

Finally, read to the end for a taste of the Force 🛸
 
 
These are the best smartphones in Canada this year
2023 saw tons of smartphones launched in Canada. Here are our favourites and the phones we think are the best overall this year.


 
 
CRA alleges Iristel is part of a fraudulent tax credit venture
Iristel CEO Samer Bishay has denied the allegations.
 
No, Apple’s NameDrop doesn’t share your personal details with random people
The feature requires users to consent to sharing information, a fact some south of the border didn't realize.
 
 
 
Why Alan Wake 2 deserves to win Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2 is undoubtedly a critical darling, especially in the games media space — so much so, in fact, that it’s tied with Baldur’s Gate 3 for the most Game Awards nominations, and one of those eight nods includes Game of the Year. But so far, it seems like not that many people are playing it. 
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film to begin streaming in Canada in December
Swifties will be able to rent the film starting December 13th. The Eras Tour will come to Toronto and Vancouver in late 2024.
Xbox wants Game Pass on ‘every screen,’ including PlayStation and Nintendo
Microsoft says Game Pass is a "huge margin" for the company, so it's not surprise it wants the service available in more places.
 
 
 
 
What's coming to streaming platforms in December on:
 
Disney+
Season two of Marvel's What If...? premieres in December.

Prime Video
Highlights include Merry Little Batman, Candy Cane Lane, and Reacher Season 2.

Crave
Alongside several Christmas movies, December highlights include Gran Turismo, Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Netflix
Highlights include Rebel Moon -- Part One and Pokémon Concierge.

 
 
The latest batch of Star Wars x Columbia outerwear might be its best yet
It's not quite the Force, but there's a fun feeling wearing a flight jacket.
 
 
 
