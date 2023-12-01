Entire iPhone 16 lineup rumoured to feature Action button

This year, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max offered a new Action button, but Apple left the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus out of the equation. However, MacRumors has seen proof that the Action button will also make it to the entire iPhone 16 series.

Currently, the Action button offers a limited amount of features. These include switching your device to Silent Mode, turning on the Flashlight, launching the Camera, opening Shortcuts, launching Voice Memo, enabling Focus mode, using the device’s camera as a magnifying glass and launching Translate. MacRumors suggests that the iPhone 16’s Action button will offer even more features. The new Action button is speculated to work similarly to the Touch ID Home button on older iPhone models.

According to internal documents, the Action button will offer a force sensor that will detect changes in pressure. There will also be a tact-switching functionality, but it’s unclear what that means.

A new ‘Capture’ button for the iPhone 16 is also set to feature a similar functionality. Further, the iPhone SE fourth generation is also set to feature the Action button. Apple is speculated to completely phase out the mute switch and go all-in on the Action button moving forward.

