Samsung smartphones are up to 27 percent off today

It’s like the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals did not happen as the prices of select Samsung smartphones continued to drop. Check out these deals on Galaxy devices:
- Galaxy S23 5G Green 128GB for $879 (save 20%)
- Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Green 256GB for $1,429 (save 13%)
- Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Lavender 512GB for $1,669 (save 12%)
- Galaxy S23 5G Cream 256GB for $959 (save 19%)
- Galaxy S23+ 5G Lavender 512GB for $1,339 (save 14%)
- Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone, Graphite for $649 (save 27%)
- Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone for $729 (save 23%)
- Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB for $1,079 (save 17%)
- Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB for $2,209 (Save 14%)
- Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB for $2,049 (save 15%)
- Galaxy S23+ 5G Green 256GB for $1,179 (save 16%)
Check out these deals at Amazon Canada.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.