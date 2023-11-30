Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Nov. 30 – Dec. 6]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on an Essential or Ultimate plan.

Get a credit of up to $150 towards a new Apple Watch when you trade in an eligible smartwatch.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible iPhone.

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Enjoy an exclusive $60 savings when you buy online.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

We’re extending the waiving of home phone and mobility post-paid long distance and SMS charges from Canada to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank until November 30th. No action is required by our customers.

Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting Prepaid Voice plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Get bonus 10GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 5 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 10 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 20 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 40 GB data, with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Get bonus 2 GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 1 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 2.5 GB data with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Various phone accessories on sale

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get 50GB of data at 4G LTE speeds for only $34/month after Automatic Payments Discount in QC and 20GB for $39/mo in other regions when you bring your own phone.

Cyber deals on iPhone 11, 13, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8, Moto Edge (2023)

Ongoing deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0 down

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online

Refer a Friend to Fido and you’ll both score $25 in bill credits over 5 months

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

New deals:

Get 10 GB of bonus data per month when you subscribe to an eligible All-Inclusive Mobile plan, until December 5.

Ongoing deals:

New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Bring your own phone and get an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.

Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 50 GB of data at 5G speeds for only $50/mo (Canada-US) in Quebec or 50 GB of data at 5G speeds for only $55/mo in other regions. When you bring your own phone.

Get 50% off Koodo Prepaid SIM cards when you purchase on TELUS.com.

Get 3 months of Amazon Prime free with plans starting at $55. After 3 months, pay only $9.99/month (plus tax). Available to new and existing Prime members.

Save 70% on entertainment with Stream+. Add Stream+ to any mobile plan for only $10/mo for 3 months.

Up to $240 in bill credits over 24 months ($10 off/month) on the Pay-per-use data plan.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

New deals:

Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.55/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Get 150GB of data for only $75/mo to use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico this holiday season. Available with a Rogers Infinite Premium plan after Automatic Payments discount when paired with a home service. (Excluding Quebec)

Give the gift of connection with iPhone 11 for $5/mo for 24 months with financing. Plus, pair it with a parent-friendly plan for your kid or teen for just $55/mo when you add them to your Rogers Infinite plan.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years on select plans.

Get $20/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone (Quebec only).

Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans, and get $5/month off on the 5G Mobile plan when you bring your own phone (Excluding Quebec).

Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $40/month in Quebec or $60/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Ongoing deals:

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.

Student plans starting from $40/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $40/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.

Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)

Get Rogers 5G on the Toronto Transit Commission plus 5 rides free. Tap any Rogers credit card using your mobile wallet, until December 31, 2023.

Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 50GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.

Save up to $30/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

New deals:

Get iPhone 14 and save up to $540: save up to $250 with Bring-It-Back, plus, get up to $290 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get your new Google Pixel 8 for $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $210 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get your new Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0 per month by shopping in-store. You can also get it for just $5 per month when you shop online.

Ongoing deals:

Save big and get up to $1,060 off iPhone 14 Pro Max. Enjoy up to $530 with Bring-It-Back savings and get up to $530 in Trade-In bill credits.

Experience the ultimate iPhone 15 family with up to $1,245 off, with Bring-It-Back and when you trade in an eligible device.

Upgrade and save up to $655 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 40GB for $45 per month in Quebec or 60GB for $50/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on a $55+ plan in Quebec. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $10 monthly for two years on a $65+ plan in other regions.

Celebrate the Holidays with 30GB of data for $55 per month in Quebec or 120GB of data for $75 per month in other regions. Savings include a $5 or $10 monthly bill credit for two years.

Get Apple Watch Series 8 for $10 per month. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.

Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.

Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $15 extra per month.

Get the Galaxy S23 FE for $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $140 in Trade-In bill credits.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.

Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.

Save up to $1,102 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.

Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

New deals:

Subscribe to a 20GB plan for only $39/month.

Take advantage of the great deals this season with a 5G 30GB plan for only $40/month. (Quebec only)

Take advantage of the great deals this season with a 5G 40GB plan for only $45/month. (Excluding Quebec)

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM card. New activations only.

Save $5/month with a 90-day subscription on select plans.

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

New deals:

Get 11GB bonus data/month for 24 months with 3G $30/mo and 4G $35/mo plans (Excluding Quebec).

Get 500MB bonus data with auto-pay with $22/mo 3G plan in Quebec and $25/mo 3G or $30/mo 4G data, talk & text plan in other regions.

Get 34GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $55+/mo 4G plans (Excluding Quebec).

Get 30 GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $55+/mo 4G plans (Quebec only)

Get 18GB bonus data/month with 4G $40/mo plan or 29GB bonus data/month with 4G $45/mo plan, for 24 months (Excluding Quebec).

250MB bonus with Autopay on $15/mo plan

New deals:

Get 40 GB for $34/mo in Quebec or 20 GB for $39/mo in other regions. Available on new activations only when you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

Get an iPhone 14 for $0 down. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Get Google Pixel 7 for only $1/mo. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Save up to 75% on the pre-loved phones you want.

Credit of $10 for 24 months on the Pay per use data plan. New activations when you bring your own device.

Credit of $5 for 24 months on the Unlimited nationwide 50GB 5G data plan and the 50GB data, talk & text plan. New activations when you bring your own device. (Quebec only)

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $5/mo. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan for $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo for 12 months. Current price: $100/mo (ON).

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get unlimited nationwide 5G data for less. Starting at $50/mo in QC and $55/mo in other regions.

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

Black Friday deals on: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 8, iPhone 14, Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

New deals:

Get a nationwide plan with 20GB of data for $29/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo credit for 24 months, when you bring your own phone.

Black Friday offer: Nationwide Unlimited 50GB 5G for $40/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo credit for 24 months when you bring your own phone.

Family savings: Bring your family to Freedom and get 5G plans starting at 50GB for $35/mo with Digital Discount.

Ongoing deals:

Activate an eligible Samsung phone with a $39+/mo plan (after Digital Discount) and get a Tab A7 Lite with 5GB data for $0/mo for 6 months, $15/mo thereafter. 2-year term required.

New Roam Beyond plan: stay connected in 73 destinations with Canada’s very first global roaming plan. 60GB for $65/mo with Digital Discount.

Get an iPhone 15 for $45/mo. The price includes an iPhone 15 and a $45/mo plan. With TradeUp, Digital Discount, and an eligible trade-in. 2-year term required. In-store only.

Freedom is waiving long-distance and SMS charges for customers to Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip until Nov 30, 2023. Roaming charges for customers in those regions will also be waived during that period.

Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.

Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo credit for 24 months.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.

Exclusive savings for students: Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

infiNET 300 as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.

Get $20/mo off a Basic, totalSHARE, or VIP 35 voice and data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at full price.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.

Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!

Get 3 months free data and a $0 activation fee when activating an Apple Watch (Cellular + GPS).

Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only. Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and $0 activation fee when you activate your Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular)

New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get the Samsung S23 FE for only $15/mo. That’s a savings of $31/mo!

Ongoing deals:

Bring your own phone and save $5/mo for 24 months on the 65 GB and 80 GB Unlimited Data plans, or save $10/mo for 24 months on the 40 GB Rollover Data plan.

Buy a Mobile plan online and get a $100 welcome credit and free shipping (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $30/mo, forever!

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Ongoing deals:

Pretty neat savings on Samsung Galaxy S23FE, Google Pixel 7a and iPhone 14.

Save even more with a Preloved phone. Preloved phones are always at least 20% cheaper than their new version.

200 Mbps for $49/month.

40 GB for $40/month. The perfect plan to fill up on data.

3 GB for $30/month with unlimited calls and texts anywhere in Canada, this is a good deal.

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

Ongoing deals:

Save an extra $5/mo this Black Friday when you choose Ignite Internet 250 or faster on a 2-year ValuePlan.

Get Ignite Internet starting at $55/mo on a 2-year ValuePlan when paired with a Rogers or Fido mobile plan.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Internet and TV bundles and $50 bill credit with Internet.

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Ongoing deals:

$50 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 with purchase of a $100 Top Up.



Ongoing deals:

Monthly plan costs $20/mo, total data includes auto top-up bonus, 250MB/mo.

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

New deals:

Black Friday offer: Get 36 GB for $33/mo for 24 months in Quebec or 45GB for $35/mo for 24 months in other regions, plus get your 3rd month free

Ongoing deals:

Register for Automatic Top-Up and get bonus data with select plans. Get up to 12 GB of bonus data monthly in Quebec or up to 10 GB in other regions.

Instantly activate with eSIM for $0, with a compatible device.

Get 250MB /mo of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

