Ottawa and Google reach deal on Online News Act

Ottawa has reached a deal with Google on the Online News Act, according to reports from multiple outlets.

The act (Bill C-18) forces Google and Meta to pay Canadian publishers to share their work on the respective platforms.

CBC News was the first to share the news. An anonymous source not authorized to speak on the matter told the publication that Canadian news will continue to appear on Google. In exchange, the tech giant will make “annual payments to news companies in the range of $100 million.”

The Star reports more details will be released later today.

Only Google and Meta meet the requirements to pay news publishers under the Online News Act. The federal government previously noted the act could lead Google to contribute upwards of $172 million a year, and Meta $62 million.

Talks with Meta have stalled. CBC News notes the organization’s discussions with the government “have not resumed.”

Meta started pulling news access on Instagram and Facebook on August 1st.

