Netflix users can play the GTA Trilogy starting December 14th

In a major move, Netflix announced it will add Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition (GTA Trilogy) to its game library on December 14th.

This will include Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition.

The games will be available for Netflix subscribers on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix app and as separate downloads from the App Store and Google Play.

Netflix has not revealed updated data on how many of its users are playing its games, or which games are the most popular. However, it seems that Netflix is aiming to attract and retain more gamers by offering well-known and successful titles from the gaming industry. A report from last year indicated that less than one percent of subscribers were playing games on Netflix.

Back in August this year, the streamer started testing its games on TVs, PCs, and Macs in Canada, in an attempt to bolster its gaming user numbers. Up until that point, Netflix had offered games only on Android phones or tablets running Android 8.0 or later and iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later. The test expanded to users in the United States in October.

Read Netflix’s release about the upcoming games here.

