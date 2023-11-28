Paramount+ Canada unveils online resources for aspiring Indigenous film producers

Paramount+ Canada has partnered with The Shine Network Institute (TSNI), a Canadian non-profit focused on supporting Indigenous women in film and TV, on new online resources.

Dubbed the Indigenous Producers Budgeting Intensive, the initiative will offer an intensive course geared toward emerging and mid-level Indigenous female producers. Through 10 one-hour modules, students will be able to learn about how to produce their first feature film with the help of Indigenous female producers and other industry veterans.

The course will launch on the next National Indigenous Peoples Day, which falls on Friday, June 21st, 2024. It will be accessible through TSNI’s Learn at Shine platform.

Citing the 2021 Women in View on Screen Report, TSNI notes that Indigenous women accounted for less than six percent of writers, directors and showrunners on Canadian productions between 2017 and 2019. On TSNI’s website, Jennifer Podemski, TSNI founder and CEO, adds that less than one percent of Canadian content creators receiving funding are Indigenous women.

More information on TSNI’s efforts can be found here.

Source: Paramount+ Canada