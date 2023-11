New on Prime Video Canada: December 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in December.

Highlights include Merry Little Batman, Candy Cane Lane, and Reacher Season 2.

Read on for the full list:

December 1st

Candy Cane Lane (Amazon Original)

My Man is Cupid

December 5th

After

After Ever Happy

December 8th

Merry Little Batman (Amazon Original)

Your Christmas or Mine 2 (Amazon Original)

Silver and the Book of Dreams (Amazon Original)

Dating Santa (Amazon Original)

Un Stupéfiant Noël (Amazon Original)

December 12th

The Black Demon

Los Farad (Amazon Original)

After We Collided

December 15th

Reacher: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

December 20th

Golda

December 22nd

After We Fell

December 26th

Sound of Freedom

December 29th

After Everything

Coming to Prime Video Channels

Power Book II: Raising Kanan: Season 3 on Starz — December 1st

Midsomer Murders: Season 24 on AcornTV — December 4th

Archie: Season 1 on BritBox — December 7th

Paw Patrol: the Mighty Movie on Paramount+ — December 24th

Everything leaving Prime Video

Till Death — December 1st

The Magnificent Seven (2016) — December 5th

El Mundo Fuera, Alejandro Sanz — December 10th

Spider-Man: No Way Home — December 14th

Uncharted — December 14th

The Vampire Diaries — December 14th

Empire — December 15th

Umma — December 15th

Blackbird — December 18th

Luis, El Sabio Del Éxito — December 20th

Boarding School Juliet — December 21st

One Tree Hill — December 22nd

Iroduku: The World in Colors — December 28th

Monk — December 29th

House — December 29th

Downtown Abbey — December 29th

The Originals: The Complete Series — December 30th

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in November here.

Image credit: Prime Video