What’s leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in December 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies leave Netflix Canada and Prime Video in December.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific time.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Prime Video in December:
Leaving Netflix
- Lethal Weapon 2 (December 17th)
- Lethal Weapon 3 (December 17th)
- Lethal Weapon 4 (December 17th)
- Da Kath & Kim Code (December 27th)
- Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials (December 27th)
- Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4 (December 27th)
- Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions (December 27th)
- 13 Going on 30 (December 31st)
- Bridesmaids (December 31st)
- John Wick: Chapter 2 (December 31st)
- The Royals (December 31st)
- Titanic (December 31st)
- World War Z (December 31st)
Everything leaving Prime Video
- Till Death — December 1st
- The Magnificent Seven (2016) — December 5th
- El Mundo Fuera, Alejandro Sanz — December 10th
- Spider-Man: No Way Home — December 14th
- Uncharted — December 14th
- The Vampire Diaries — December 14th
- Empire — December 15th
- Umma — December 15th
- Blackbird — December 18th
- Luis, El Sabio Del Éxito — December 20th
- Boarding School Juliet — December 21st
- One Tree Hill — December 22nd
- Iroduku: The World in Colors — December 28th
- Monk — December 29th
- House — December 29th
- Downtown Abbey — December 29th
- The Originals: The Complete Series — December
Image credit: Sony Pictures