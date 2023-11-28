What’s leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in December 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies leave Netflix Canada and Prime Video in December.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific time.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Prime Video in December:

Leaving Netflix

Lethal Weapon 2 (December 17th)

Lethal Weapon 3 (December 17th)

Lethal Weapon 4 (December 17th)

Da Kath & Kim Code (December 27th)

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials (December 27th)

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4 (December 27th)

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions (December 27th)

13 Going on 30 (December 31st)

Bridesmaids (December 31st)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (December 31st)

The Royals (December 31st)

Titanic (December 31st)

World War Z (December 31st)

Everything leaving Prime Video

Till Death — December 1st

The Magnificent Seven (2016) — December 5th

El Mundo Fuera, Alejandro Sanz — December 10th

Spider-Man: No Way Home — December 14th

Uncharted — December 14th

The Vampire Diaries — December 14th

Empire — December 15th

Umma — December 15th

Blackbird — December 18th

Luis, El Sabio Del Éxito — December 20th

Boarding School Juliet — December 21st

One Tree Hill — December 22nd

Iroduku: The World in Colors — December 28th

Monk — December 29th

House — December 29th

Downtown Abbey — December 29th

The Originals: The Complete Series — December

