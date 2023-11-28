Get all-time-low pricing on these three gadgets on Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd-Gen)

Amazon Canada currently has the 3rd-gen AirPods available for $189.99. That’s the all-time low for Apple’s 2021-released AirPods. Before the current discount, the lowest these AirPods were listed on Amazon was for $199.99.

You can learn more about the 3rd-gen AirPods here. Buy them for $189.99 here.

LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B

The LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B is currently available for $299.99. Prior to the current sale, the lowest the Ultragear 27GL83A-B had ever been listed on Amazon was for $330 back in April.

The LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 144Hz IPS display and 2,560 x 1,440 QHD pixel resolution.

The monitor can be tilted, and you can also adjust its height with a pivot adjustable stand. It also supports HDR 10 for realistic and vibrant visual immersion alongside support for Nvidia G-SYNC to minimize screen tearing and stutter.

You can learn more about the monitor here. Purchase it for $299.99 here.

Apple AirTag

Apple’s AirTag one-pack is currently available for $34.99. That’s the lowest price for the AirTag on Amazon Canada. Regularly, the Bluetooth tracker costs $39.

You can learn more about the Apple AirTag here or purchase it for $34.99 here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.