Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available

Apple Music subscribers can now find out their top songs, artists, albums and genres of 2023 with this year’s ‘Apple Music Replay.’

You can check out your 2023 Replay here.

Alongside Apple Music Replay, the Cupertino tech giant has also released its 2023 Year-End charts, highlighting the year’s biggest songs across both Apple Music and Shazam.

Year-End Charts include Taylor Swift as Apple Music’s top artist of the year. In the first ten months of 2023, Swift saw 65 of her songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100, more than any other artist.

Other Year-Ends include Morgan Wallen’s Last Night, which takes the number 1 top song spot. J-Pop love has risen with Yoasobi’s Idol, the anime Oshi no Ko theme song. Other top songs include Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez, SZA’s Kill Bill and Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s Ella Baila Sola.

Image credit: Apple