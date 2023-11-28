Apple AirPods are up to 22 percent off today

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over but the deals keep on coming. Apple has discounted its AirPods lineup to the tune of up to 22 percent off.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $139 (save 22%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case for $189 (save 17%)
- Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $159 (save 5%)
- Apple AirTag 1 Pack for $34.99 (save 10%)
More here on Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.