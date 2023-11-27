Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film to begin streaming in Canada in December

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will soon be available to stream at home in Canada.

On social media, Swift shared that the concert film will premiere on North American premium video on demand platforms on December 13th to coincide with her birthday. This will be an extended version of The Eras Tour movie that includes three additional songs: “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live.”

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

You’ll be able to rent the film starting December 13th, although exact pricing has yet to be confirmed.

The streaming premiere follows a massively successful theatrical run of the film, which kicked off in October. Her sold-out tour of the same name began in March and is set to conclude next year with six Toronto shows in November and three Vancouver performances in December.

Image credit: Taylor Swift